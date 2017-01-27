Pastor creates petition to get rid of combined MLK/Robert E. Lee Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is one of three states that commemorates both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. A Birmingham pastor has started a petition to change that.

Every third Monday in January, state offices are closed in observance of the birthdays of both civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

King’s birthday is on January 15, Lee’s birthday is on January 19. Alabama honors the men’s birthday’s on the third Monday of January.

Pastor Mike McClure of The Rock Church is trying to change that with his Change.org petition to state leaders.

McClure says he got the idea on Martin Luther King Jr. day this year, when it was brought to his attention that on several online calendars it said ‘Robert E. Lee’s Birthday’, not ‘Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday’.

There are only two other states that have the combined holiday — Mississippi and Arkansas. Right now, the governor of Arkansas is fighting to change that.

McClure says, all of this really comes down to giving Martin Luther King Jr. his own holiday.

“That day should be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when you look throughout history he’s the only African American that we honor nationally,” said McClure.

McClure’s petition has 1,062 signatures at last check, his goal is 1,500.

“I’m asking the state of Alabama, let’s not be behind the 8 ball here’s our chance to send a clear message to the future of our state our kids that we honor a past and we salute it by honoring his legacy,” said McClure.

Once he reaches the goal, he will send the petition to Governor Robert Bentley’s office as well as state representatives and senators.

“My prayer is that by MLK Day 2018, which will actually be on his birthday, the third Monday in January, it will solely be in the state of Alabama, Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said McClure.

“It’s almost like getting pat on the back slapped in the face at the same time, they should definitely change that,” said Michael, who believed Lee and King should both have separate days.

CBS42 spoke to two people who said, regardless, someone’s day should be moved, either Martin Luther King Jr or Robert E. Lee.

It’s important to point out, CBS42 did reach out to people affiliated with the Sons of Confederacy Veterans and The United Daughters of the Confederacy who did not wish to comment.

This is something CBS42 will continue to follow and see if this petition draws enough support to make a change in Alabama.

For more information about the petition, click here.