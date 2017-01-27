Rachel on the Road: Desoto Caverns

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) —

In the early 1900s Ida Mathas and five other investors purchased land in Childersburg with hope to mine the caves for onyx. The investment ended up not being a good financial move, but Ida Mathas still wanted the land, so she bought out the rest of the investors and kept this hidden gem in the family. More than a hundred years later, and the land has been turned into Desoto Caverns and kept in the family!

Joy Sorensen is the President of Desoto Caverns. Sorensen has big dreams to turn this theme park into an immersive and historical park, almost like a mini-Disney!

The entire crew is very proud to have one of the first handicap accessible caves in the United States! The entire tour is wheelchair accessible. For a link to tour a living cave the length of a football field and height of a 12-story building, click here!

There are plenty of activities for you and the family to partake in outside of the cave as well. We went through the three quarter acre maize and panned for gems while there, but that’s not all they have. Click here for the activities and prices offered at Desoto Caverns.

Hours of operation:Mon – Sat: 10:00am – 4:30pm Sun: 1:00pm – 4:30pm. It’s located off Highway 280 in Childersburg. Exact address: 5181 DeSoto Caverns Pkwy Childersburg, AL 35044

