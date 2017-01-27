MONTGOMERY, ALA(WIAT) -A school choice rally was held in Montgomery Friday morning. Several Birmingham area school participating in the event.

Students, teachers, and principals from public to private school talking about choices for education.

“Whether it be homeschooling, public schools, private or charter, whatever education best suites their child,” said Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy teacher Thereca Harrison.

People attended praised the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship which gives low income students the opportunity to go to a schools other than a public one if may not be able to afford it.

“It keeps kids from being trapped in failing school and often opting for a better education,” said Hansell Gunn Chancellor of Gunn Christian Academy.

Many are excited for charter schools coming Alabama next fall. One of those will be the Excel Day and Evening academy which will be a public charter school in Mobile.

“Grow in areas we need to grow in we have large gaps in students achievement and we only will see that grow by doing things differently,” said Chief Operating officer of the Moble Area Education Foundation.

National school choice week takes place everyone January and participates look forward to another big turnout next year.