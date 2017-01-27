Sheriff: Calhoun County corrections officer sexually assaulted by inmate

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A young, female corrections officer was sexually assaulted last week by a middle-aged male inmate at the Calhoun County Jail.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, the officer was fixing a television set in a section of the jail when the inmate briefly grabbed her groin.

Wade wouldn’t say specifically what day this happened, but he said that the officer waited days before reporting it.

Wade said that there is surveillance footage of the incident and that deputies have identified the inmate.

While Wade is not releasing the inmate’s identity or charges on which he was being held, he said the man was being held for the U.S. Marshal’s office. Pending an investigation, Wade said the inmate will face additional charges.

According to Wade, the victim is a part-time employee at the jail. He said she continues to work and is doing well.

Wade also pointed out that it is difficult to keep a jail fully staffed. The Calhoun County Jail can employ 31 full-time officers, whose starting pay is $12 per hour. Part-time corrections officers make $10 per hour.

Wade estimates that there are about 400 inmates in the county jail, and says that there are eight full-time corrections officer positions open.