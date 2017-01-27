Suspect wanted for Hoover department store purse theft

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Officer Brian Hale with the Hoover Police Department, a black male suspect is wanted for questioning in a theft of property in the third degree case, which is a felony. The incident happened on December 6 at Von Maur.

Surveillance videos show the suspect placing three Kate Spade purses, with a total value of $774, in a shopping bag and leaving the store without trying to pay. The suspect appears to have dreadlocks, a thin beard, eye glasses, earrings, was wearing a black toboggan, dark pants, dark jacket and a white t-shirt.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the case, contact Hoover Detective Brad Fountain at (205) 444-7562.