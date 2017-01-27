Thousands travel to Montgomery to support education choices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of people from the Birmingham area will travel to Montgomery on Friday to rally behind education options in our state.

Organizers credit the Alabama Accountability Act for a lot of those options. It is a topic that has strong feelings on both sides. Supporters say they are going to cover everything from public to private schools, charters, magnet and even home schooling at this rally.

Critics say the Alabama Accountability Act is hurting public schools and taking away from public schools that are deemed failing.

“If we really want to make education better in the state of Alabama, then we should fund it,” said parent Juliet Easlick. “We should stop raiding the education fund. We should talk about equitable funding. We should talk about high standards. We should talk about valuing our teachers. The teachers are not the problem. We have many excellent teachers in Alabama. What the problem is, we don’t have the support by our leadership in this state.”

One of the organizing groups is a scholarship fund organization that helps pay for low-income families to move their child to another school.

“We do need to work on fixing our other problems,” said Director of Communications Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund Sonya DiCarlo. “We do not want to be taking away from public schools. This is not a public versus private, my kids go to public school. So, it is not about supporting public versus private or supporting charter or magnet schools. It’s about supporting good schools. Parents are not going to take their child out of a public school if it is working for them and it is good school. So, until the adults in the room can figure it out and get that public school up to where it needs to be, then at least we have options now.”

The School Choice Rally starts at 11 a.m. at the Marriott Renaissance Conference Center.