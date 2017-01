MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama state troopers have issued a missing senior alert for a 79-year-old woman last seen in Prattville.

Mary Ellen Miles is described as a caucasian woman around 5’6″ tall with brown eyes and white hair. Officials say she suffers from dementia. She was last seen driving in Prattville in a maroon/tan Honda CRV with Texas plates.

If any contact is made with Mary Miles please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.