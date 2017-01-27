President Trump meets with British Prime Minister in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is showing off a bust of Winston Churchill that decorates the Oval Office as he hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump says “it’s a great honor” to have the bust back in the Oval Office. President Barack Obama was criticized for removing the bust of the beloved British prime minister.

May is the first foreign leader to visit since Trump took office last week.

May says it’s “an honor” to be at the White House.

The two are expected to hold a joint news conference and lunch later Friday.

___

12:25 p.m.

Republican Sen. John McCain is warning President Donald Trump against any attempt to lift sanctions against Russia.

The chairman of the Armed Services Committee has taken a hard line against Moscow. Trump is scheduled to speak by phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

McCain says if Trump does not “reject such a reckless course,” he will work to pass legislation that would require the president to get approval from Congress before sanctions can be lifted.

The Arizona senator takes a dim view of trying to reset relations with Moscow. McCain says Trump should remember that Putin is “a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn.”

For Trump to think otherwise, McCain says, “would be naïve and dangerous.”

___

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump and the president of Mexico have spent one hour talking on the phone amid rising tensions over Trump’s proposed wall along the border.

Two administration officials confirmed Friday’s call.

Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) were supposed to meet in Washington next week, but the Mexican president said Thursday that he was canceling the visit.

He canceled after Trump moved forward with plans to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for construction.

The two administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the call publicly.

-By Vivian Salama and Julie Pace

___

12:01 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

The president is hosting May Friday in the Oval Office. She’s the first foreign leader to visit since Trump took the oath of office last week.

The White House said late Thursday that May and Trump would hold talks, followed by a news conference and a working lunch.

___

11:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pledging to do everything in his power “to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good” in a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In a White House statement, Trump is honoring victims and survivors of the Holocaust and those who risked lives to save people.

Trump pledges to “do everything in my power throughout my presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good.”

Trump, who ran what many saw as a divisive campaign, adds that together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”

___

11:30 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has set up a manufacturing jobs initiative and plans to consult with business leaders.

According to the White House, the group includes executives from Ford, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Campbell Soup, Boeing, Tesla and U.S. Steel, as well as the AFL-CIO.

Trump met with some of these corporate heads at the White House on Monday. The White House says one of those leaders – Dow Chemical’s Andrew Liveris – has organized the first series of meetings.

___

10:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive action Friday temporarily halting the flow of refugees into the U.S. and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump will sign the order during a visit to the Pentagon. A draft order obtained by The Associated Press also shows Trump may indefinitely ban all refugees from Syria.

Spicer says Trump will also sign orders focused on military readiness and the national security council, though he did give details about those orders.

While at the Pentagon, Trump will meet with the joint chiefs of staff and attend a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

___

8:50 a.m.

Besides his call Saturday with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, the White House says President Donald Trump has calls scheduled with the leaders of France and Germany.

With all the foreign contacts, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted Friday that Trump is getting the most out of the his first week in office.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he took office. The two are to hold a joint press conference later Friday.

___

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is continuing to hammer Mexico over trade and border security.

The president wrote on Twitter early Friday that “Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough.”

He adds that “massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!”

Mexico’s president cancelled an upcoming visit Thursday after Trump signed an order jump-starting construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump has also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” and a boost in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers, pending congressional funding.

___

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to the results of a study into voter fraud.

The president tweeted Friday, citing a claim by Gregg Phillips, who says he created VoteStand, a mobile app to report election fraud.

Trump tweets, “Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!”

Trump also has claimed that at least 3 million people voted illegally in the election, denying him a popular vote majority. There is no evidence to support this claim.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will sign an executive action to commission an investigation into widespread voter fraud.

-This item has been corrected to clarify that Phillips has made a claim but not provided statistics and to add that there is no evidence to support the claim.

___

8 a.m.

While President Donald Trump and Mexico’s president have cancelled an upcoming meeting, that doesn’t mean relations between the countries have “imploded.”

That’s according to the president’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Conway tells Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that the two leaders mutually agreed to cancel their meeting next week because the Mexican president didn’t want to talk about paying to build a wall along the border.

Conway says the U.S. spends billions of dollars defending the borders of other nations, and it’s time for the U.S. to do that at home to stop a flow of drugs and people into the United States.

The rift between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) capped days of increasingly confrontational remarks on Twitter and in dueling public appearances.

___

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser says U.S. sanctions against Russia and other issues will be on the table when the president talks by phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday the president will be receptive if Putin wants to have a serious conversation about how to defeat Islamic extremists.

Barack Obama’s administration and the European Union slapped Moscow with sanctions for its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Relations have plunged to post-Cold War lows over Ukraine, Putin’s backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

___

7:10 a.m.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox says President Donald Trump’s push for his country to bankroll a new southern border wall has “brought back a very strong Mexican spirit.”

Fox says on NBC’s “Today” that tensions between the two countries are “at the vey lowest point since the war between Mexico and the United States.”

He was interviewed the day after a planned meeting in Washington between Trump and President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) collapsed amid arguments over the wall. Trump insists it will be built at Mexico’s expense on the border between the two countries to curb illegal immigration.

Fox says, “I think Trump is playing around with everybody. He has now faced his first defeat and he cannot digest a defeat. His ego does not allow him to do that.”

___

3:47 a.m.

Congressional Republicans left their annual policy retreat divided over paying for President Donald Trump’s border wall, one of several thorny issues looming to trip them up as the GOP adjusts to full control of Washington.

Lawmakers welcomed a speech from Trump endorsing their goals on repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law and overhauling the loophole-ridden tax code. But the president’s comments on paying for the wall, and subsequent clarification and walk-backs from the White House, sowed widespread confusion Thursday.

After the White House press secretary announced a 20 percent border tax on imports from Mexico, House Republicans felt certain the administration was describing a central plank of their own tax plan – so-called border adjustment that taxes imports instead of exports. But White House press secretary Sean Spicer backed away from that later Thursday, saying it was only an option for funding the project.