A look back at Alabama’s “snowpocalypse” in 2014

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether you remember it as the “snowpocalypse”, “snowmageddon”, or just a “light dusting” for those of you with northern roots, January 28th, 2014, was a very memorable day for the people of Central Alabama.

The winter storm resulted in iced over roads and blankets of snow all across the area. People left their vehicles on the interstate, while bread and milk vanished off store shelves so fast, you’d swear they had become the new form of currency in this new world covered in the literal reminder of Ned Stark’s ominous warning of winter’s pending arrival.

While the snow and ice lasted about 48 hours, it did result in plenty of photo opportunities for the people of Central Alabama. You guys sent in hundreds of pictures during the storm…trust me I know…the photos were the only things keeping me sane those 2 days we were stuck in the station. Well that and chance to make so many Game of Thrones puns, see the above paragraph as an example of this.

So with today marking the 3 year anniversary since that winter storm, we wanted to share with you all those photos once again. So take a look back at “Bama’s Bitter Blast” from 2014, in the galleries below:

