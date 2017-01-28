Birmingham Police thank brave girls for helping thwart burglary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police officers are praising two young girls for staying calm during a burglary attempt in their own home, which helped them nab the culprit, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to a call of a burglary in progress around 9:45 p.m. on the 9700 block of Red Lane Drive. According to the release, the dispatcher notified the officers that two little girls were on the phone, as they hid and told the department that they could hear someone in the kitchen.

One of the two officers on the scene went to the rear of the house where he reportedly observed someone walking through the house. The other officer went to the front door and met the suspect coming out of the front door with items in their hands.

The girls, aged 8 and 14, were commended on their bravery by the department in the release.

“This is a situation an adult could find scary and be frozen with fear, unable to act,” the department stated in the release. “For an 8 and 14-year-old to think and respond was an example of bravery and cunningness. They outsmarted a criminal, and won a victory for crime fighting. Too bad we can’t hire them yet!”