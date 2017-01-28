Darla the darling dog looking for new forever home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re just a few days away from Heart Month and the Birmingham chapter of the American Heart Association is teaming up with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help adoptable animals find homes during the Pets Go Red campaign.

Darla is a six-year-old spaniel mix who is super calm, cuddly, and ready to go! She is just under 30 pounds, is spayed, and up to date on her vaccinations.

Did you know 80% of heart disease is preventable through lifestyle changes? Research shows pets help out since pet owners are more heart healthy thanks to walks, exercise, and the happiness a companion can bring.

If you have a pet, just show off a picture of your pet with the hashtag #PetsGoRed. You and your pet will be entered to win a pet prize pack worth $25. To find out how you could win prizes and to get tips on how to stay heart healthy, click here.