Scale Back Alabama encourages a healthy competition to reach your lifestyle goals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The beginning of a new year often means the start of a new healthy lifestyle but it can be hard to stick to those goals. Scale Back Alabama, a statewide program, is offering help to those looking to get more active in the spirit of competition.

SBA is a weight loss and healthy lifestyle program. It’s too late for people to join now but you can still go to the website and join in on the fun with the plentiful tips they have to offer here.

It’s important to remember that starting a physically active lifestyle takes some planning and dedication, i.e. taking walking shoes to work, or scheduling time for the gym or a walk. You also need to take into account that your environment can make it easy to not be active.

If you’re having trouble finding the energy to exercise, you may need to see a doctor. If your doctor says there aren’t any medical issues, it’s time to start lifestyle changes at home. Being physically active can boost your energy while grabbing a doughnut and coffee or skipping breakfast altogether can zap your energy.

Creating time for an afternoon snack will also help add to your energy and delicious energy bars are easy enough to create at home on your own instead of buying them from the store. That way you know exactly what goes into it to make sure you’re eating the most energy-boosting bars.

For some quick spark recipes, try these Thrive Apple Cinnamon Energy Bars or these Fruit and Nut Energy Bars. Each uses fresh, all-natural ingredients and comes in at around 100 to 150 calories per serving. Each recipe yields around 6 to 12 servings and in your financial health, they are cheaper than buying store bought!