ALEA issues emergency missing child alert for two Enterprise teens

By Published:
enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues an emergency child alert for two teenagers from Enterprise. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Beth Fisher and Haley Parrish.

The two girls were last seen in Enterprise on Saturday, January 28th. 16-year-old Beth was wearing glasses and skinny jeans with brown boots. She has hazel eyes, red hair, and stands around 5’10”.

14-year-old Haley is 5’5″, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a cheetah print shirt with jeans and a black choker around her neck.

If you have any information on where to find Beth Fisher or Haley Parrish, call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)894-5535 or (334)894-6200 or call 911 immediately.

