Birmingham Fire working to clean up almost 20,000 gallons of ammonia spilled on Industrial Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is working to clean up a leak of between 15 and 20,000 gallons of ammonia on Industrial Drive according to a release from the department.

The leak reportedly came from an abandoned warehouse and is coming through very slowly. Birmingham Fire and the warehouse property manager have been working to clamp and close the leak.

The department does not expect evacuations, but at this time the road is closed so that they can work efficiently. WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.