Major road work could improve Tuscaloosa traffic flow

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Tuscaloosa’s busiest intersections is getting a major overhaul thanks to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT is planning to build an elevated bridge over the intersection of Highway 69 and Skyland Boulevard which would allow Highway 69 traffic to pass through without stopping. More than 5,000 cars travel through the busy intersection every day in Tuscaloosa.

Public Information Specialist John McWilliams says the improvements will be done to help ease traffic congestion.

“I think motorists will come to like this new construction once it is finished,” McWilliams said. “It has been a choke hold for rush hour traffic. Adding this bridge to go up over Skyland will really help motorists on Highway 69 to reach their destinations a lot quicker.”

The bridge project also includes off ramps to allow traffic to get to Skyland Boulevard and to also access Interstate 20-59. Resident Norman Kennedy says he supports the plan, but has some reservations about how the construction will impact traffic in the future.

“Once they start the construction, it is going to be really congested. Right now its ok, but during school hours and rush hour, it is pretty backed up,” Kennedy said. “But when they start this new construction it is going to be really terrible. But at the end, it’s going to be a good thing. Once they finish it I think it will work itself out and make traffic much better.”

McWilliams says the plan also includes a multi-use recreational trail.

“There are various improvements we are going to make: lane widening, we also will add turning lanes and another thing we added is a shared use path,” McWilliams said. “For people who want to ride bicycles, and who want to run and walk.”

The construction work could begin next fall. The project will take 2-3 years to complete, with a price tag of almost $50 million.