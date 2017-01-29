Protesters take to Birmingham Airport to show support for people banned from entering country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crowd of more than 100 protestors took to the Birmingham Airport on Sunday to show support for those from seven countries who have been prevented from entering or reentering the country.

President Donald Trump’s ban covers Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia; which have had travel to America suspended for 90 days and all refugee admission suspended for 100 days.

Though the ACLU won a stay of the order late Saturday night that should prevent the government from holding people that had landed from those seven countries and those that were in transit as the orders were issued, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement in which they made clear their intentions to carry out President Trump’s executive order.