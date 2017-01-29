Pups & Suds event for Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama set for February 11th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming up, your dog can enjoy some good, clean fun while getting clean. You’ll also be helping out a very worthy cause.

The Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama is hosting its annual Pups & Suds event. Last year, BHRA set a record with 53 dogs washed and they’re hoping to do even better this year!

For just $15, BHRA volunteers will wash, dry, and pamper your pooch. All proceeds benefit BHRA and you have the opportunity to learn how you can help in other ways.

Pups & Suds will be held Saturday, February 11th at the Whole Dog Market in Homewood. It’s from noon to 4:00 p.m. and the store will donate 10% of the day’s sales to BHRA!

BHRA will also have merchandise for sale at Pups & Suds. If you’d like to take a peek at what they have to offer, click here. If you’d like to learn more about volunteering or foster opportunities for your family, click here. Don’t forget to stay up to date by checking out the BHRA Facebook here.