Runner going across U.S. following Forrest Gump’s route

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A marathon runner from Liverpool, England is running across the U.S. retracing the route the character Forrest Gump in the famed movie.

He’s not even done but he’s already run the length of 85 marathons.

Rob Pope began running across the country last fall, starting in Alabama and headed to the California coast.

“I just thought, well, I always wanted to run across America, so why not do something really special,” Pope said. “Maybe we’ll finish in the desert sometime in 2018 with like 100 people or so behind.”

He’s been documenting his journey through Instagram here’s a link to his page: https://www.instagram.com/run.robla.run/