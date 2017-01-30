Alabama’s Braxton Key named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After posting games of 26 and 19 points this past week, Alabama’s Braxton Key was named the SEC Freshman of the Week by the league offices Monday.

Key, who is Alabama’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaged 22.5 points and nine rebounds in wins over Georgia and Mississippi State. He also shot 50% from the field and led Alabama in scoring in both games.

Key has started the last sixteen games for the Tide, leading the team in minutes played. He is second on the team in steals per game and assists per game.

Alabama will face Arkansas in Fayetteville Wednesday night as the Tide try to stay in the top four in the SEC. Head coach Avery Johnson will speak Tuesday ahead of Alabama’s trip to Arkansas.