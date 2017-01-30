Ashley’s weekend in review: little victories

(WIAT) — Monday. A word that is generally associated with the start of a new week. I haven’t met a whole lot of people who get really excited about the word Monday.

So, I decided to shake things up a bit. I would like to start using Mondays from here on out as my way to reflect on the fun things of the weekend. So, each Monday you will have a Weekend in Review from yours truly. I will give you a small glimpse into this simple life that my family and I live between Friday and Monday. And in all fairness, some weekends may be a little bit more exciting than others.

This weekend was marked with a few firsts. One of my favorite things about having young children right now is the firsts. As grown-ups, we rarely have firsts anymore, and I think that there is something sweetly innocent about celebrating those firsts with your children, your friends, and life in general.

This weekend, my oldest weather baby, yes, oldest, as of two years old for one more weekend, helped make biscuits for the first time. Something so simple, yet so fun and exciting for her. It definitely reminded me to find joy in the simple moments in life.



Next up, my youngest weather baby. Yes, all of one year old. He and big sis got all bundled up Saturday and went for a walk with daddy.

Here’s a little secret: I was not made for the cold. My skin seems to be thinner, and my patience for a cold wind is probably much shorter than most people I know. However, I was paired with a helpmate who loves the cold so my outdoor-loving-children get to play outside no matter what time of the year it is.

At this point, you may be wondering what the “first” is in this one. It’s the first time my son kept on all of his winter accessories, gloves and hat, while playing. Again, as a parent you really have to celebrate the little victories.



Here’s to a great week! Comment below on a reflection of your weekend. I would love to hear!