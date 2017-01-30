Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for bank robbery suspect

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a male in his 20’s after a reported robbery at a Chelsea Credit Union, according to a release from the department.

Deputies responded to the robbery around 2:30 p.m. at the APCO Employees Credit Union at 370 Chelsea Crossroads. There were no injuries reported, and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were notified and responded to the scene.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is using a helicopter to help in the search for a white male that in his 20’s that stands around 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans and white baseball hat, behind the neighboring Publix shopping center.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office directly at (205) 669-4181, or to call 911.