eCO Savings Race University, February 7 at Vestavia Hills Public Library: Home Buying and Credit Scores

By Published:
credit score report eco savings race university birmingham alabama class

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — If you’ve been following along with the 5th edition of the eCO Savings Race at home, your opportunity to attend live classes is happening throughout the spring. The classes are part of an outreach program from the eCO Credit Union Foundation that helps with financial literacy in our community.

“The classes coming up in February will deal with the subjects of Home Buying and Credit Scores,” said Nathan Pearman. “People might ask questions about their credit scores before they buy a home. Like, how do I get a better credit score? How do I help my credit score? And what things could hurt my credit score?”

Classes are free and open to the public at the Vestavia Hills Public Library (1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216).

Visit ecosavingsrace.org to find more class subjects, dates, and times.

