Former ALEA secretary Spencer Collier named Selma police chief

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Selma mayor Darrio Melton today at 3 p.m. announced his appointment of former ALEA secretary Spencer Collier to serve as the Selma police chief.

“We’re excited to welcome Chief Collier to Selma. I’m confident his wide range of expertise in law enforcement will benefit our city and help move us forward,” Melton said.

Collier served as Alabama’s first secretary of law enforcement from 2013-2016.

“I see so much history and opportunity in Selma, especially under the leadership of Mayor Melton. I’m proud to join the team and work with Selma’s officers to prioritize public safety,” Collier said.

Collier will begin serving as police chief effective Feb. 1.

Collier previously served as incident commander for numerous large public events, including the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March.