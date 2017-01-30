Grassroots effort to create Trussville dog park

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — What started out as just an idea is now turning into a reality. A group of people in Trussville are working on plans to bring a dog park to the city.

It started with a simple Facebook post and grew to the Trussville Dog Park Committee. More than 300 people are now members of the group hoping to make this idea a reality. The makeshift committee is dedicated to coming up with ideas and a vision for the new dog park, the city’s first.

Right now, the name is still up in the air but it’s being called the Cahaba Dog Park. The off-leash, inclusive dog park would be a space the whole community could enjoy.

The city and the parks and recreation board donated a piece of land for the project. The land is near the new Cahaba Elementary School, next to the sports complex.

Dana Larkin has lived in Trussville for several years and says having a dog park in the city would be much more convenient.

“With our 2 year old daughter, it’s nearly impossible to get down to the park, play, come back up from the park and then still have any of our day left, I mean that takes us half of a day,” said Larkin.

The group is still in the beginning stages but is hoping to get things moving. Volunteers are even looking ahead to possibly opening more dog parks in the city down the road.

“Trussville residents, now, if you want to take your dog somewhere you’re having to travel to another city and that’s just not practical,” said Jana Wright, a Trussville Dog Park Committee Volunteer.

If you’d like to chime in on the future plans of the dog park, there will be a community meeting Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Trussville Historical Society.