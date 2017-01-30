Homewood public hearing to discuss spending of $110 million

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A public hearing will be held Monday night in Homewood to discuss plans for spending more than $110 million.

The city secured the bond money and imposed a $0.01 sales tax to help fund the projects. There’s been some criticism up until this point because of how quickly this proposal moved forward.

Concrete plans have not been announced yet. City leaders said they needed to move quickly when the market was in their favor. A move, they say, saved the city millions of dollars.

The public hearing will start at 5 p.m. and the city’s task force will announce more specifics about upcoming projects utilizing the money.

Right now, $55 million will go to schools and the remaining $55 million will be split between park improvements and a new public safety building. The building will likely be located on Bagby Drive off of Valley Avenue.