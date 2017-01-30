Homewood restaurant fans start GoFundMe to help business reopen

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Homewood community is coming together to help a popular neighborhood restaurant reopen its doors.

Sam’s Deli and Grill in Edgewood was forced to close on Saturday after an electrical fire, and at this time the owners do not know when they will be able to re-open.

To the loyal customers are spreading the word about a go fund me account that’s been set up to support the family owned business and their employees.

As of now, the donations are up to more than $4,800, and you can help contribute by following this link (https://www.gofundme.com/sams-deli-restoration-recovery).