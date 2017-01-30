Human remains discovered in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sheriff’s office is investigating the discovery of human remains near a vacant home in the Booker Heights Community in western Jefferson County. Sunday afternoon, deputies were called to a home on Shady Grove Road to investigate a report of human remains being found nearby.

A man had been reportedly squirrel hunting in the area and had discovered what he believed to be human skeletal remains.

Deputies were led to a densely overgrown area near a vacant house in the 5300 block of Wood Avenue where the remains were located. They verified that the remains were human.

The decision to recover the remains Monday was made due to the daylight hours ending on Sunday. Deputies guarded the scene overnight.

Sheriff’s Detectives and a Forensic Recovery Team from the Coroner’s Office will be out Monday to complete the recovery process.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.