JCSO seeking new leads in 2015 homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Rodriquez Cordell Hall was shot and killed at his apartment on Creek Lane Northeast in Jefferson County on July 27th, 2015, . Sheriff’s office investigators are still looking for his killer.

According to investigators, Hall had just returned home to his apartment and walked inside when he discovered someone else was in the apartment as well. Investigators say they believe Hall turned around and tried to run back out of the apartment, but he was shot in the back of the head by the intruders.

Hall collapsed just outside the apartment. He was taken to UAB hospital where family said he was responsive for several days before he died.

“I was holding his hand like, ‘If you love me, squeeze my hand, squeeze my hand.’ And he gave me the tightest squeeze ever,” said Hall’s sister.

Hall’s family says his death has been a burden on the family.

“It does not seem like it’s been that long,” said Hall’s grandmother, Shirley Peoples. “For me it’s an every day thing.”

“For this to happen, it really took part of my soul from me,” said the victim’s father, Rileigh Hall. “My mom needs closure. If don’t nobody do it for me, do it for Roc’s grandmother, cause everybody knows how he felt about his grandma.”

The family is asking anyone with information about who killed Rodriquez Cordell Hall to come forward.

CBS 42 is partnering with Crime Stoppers to help find justice for this victim and his family. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously, and good information may earn you a cash reward.