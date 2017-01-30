Neighbors concerned after veteran hangs effigy of Trump from tree in front yard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (CNN/WANE) — One man in a historic Indiana neighborhood is making his opinion of President Donald Trump known. He hanged an effigy of Trump from a tree in his front yard. Many neighbors aren’t happy about his in-your-face statement.

“It was kind of shocking. Honestly, I don’t necessarily like it. I’m not really excited about it being in my neighborhood,” neighbor Jared Paden said.

Neighbors in the Oakdale neighborhood say they are uncomfortable with the hanging doll of the nation’s president.

“I think I can respect his right to do that, to have it there. I wish he wouldn’t. I don’t think it’s nice. I don’t think it’s respectful to Trump and a lot of people that voted for him to be president. I don’t think they should do it. I think it’s their right. They have the right of free speech. So I’m not going to say they have to take it down, but I wish they would,” Parden laughed.

The home reportedly belongs to an army veteran, but he did not want to comment. The hanging doll is adorned with a flag of the former Soviet Union. A sign hanging in front of it says, “trump is a disgrace to America and makes me ashamed I ever served.” It’s just one of several anti-Trump signs at the home.

“Honestly, I’m not going to do anything about it. So if someone else wants to — so if I ever see him, I’ll tell him I don’t really like it. I’m not opposed to that,” Parden said.

Oakdale neighborhood president Tom Tiernon gave the following statement:

“We’re all for free speech, but we are concerned that a line has been crossed.”

Tiernon said the neighborhood association is discussing possible actions. Local police say the effigy is a form of free speech and they cannot make the homeowner remove it.