Pelham City Schools unanimously approves changes to background check policy

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, the Pelham City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved changes to their background check policy.

After the changes kick in this summer, parents will no longer need a full background check to have lunch with their kids.

The policy will continue the background check policy for volunteers or chaperones, but not for those who are simply attending lunch. That background check costs $15.

Those parents will have to sign up under a new visitor management system. Under the system, parents will have to let the school system know of their intent to visit by 9 AM that morning. When parents arrive, their names would be run against the sex offender registry, but not a full background check. That will be at no expense to the parents.