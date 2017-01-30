Power lines downed on Dennison Ave after crash with overturned vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash on Dennison Ave that has downed power lines and left a vehicle overturned.

There are no injuries, but Birmingham Fire and Rescue asks that people avoid the area. The department currently has Dennison Ave blocked going both directions in front of the church.

According to officials on the scene, the two-car crash involved a red sedan and a black SUV that both tried to beat the red light at the intersection around 6 p.m. The SUV rammed into the telephone pole, knocking it down.

Initially, Fire and Rescue said there was reported entrapment. Then, the responding engine reported a person was out of the vehicle.

At this time, the department expects the road to open in anywhere between two to six hours.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.