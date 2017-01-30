Samantha Bee to host roast to rival Trump’s first White House Correspondents’ Dinner

(NEXSTAR) — Comedian Samantha Bee and producers from her show “Full Frontal” announced Monday that Bee will host a roast to rival President Donald Trump’s first White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29.

The event, named the first annual “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” will welcome “journalists and non-irritating celebrities from around the world,” Bee announced in a statement. “We suspect some members of the press may find themselves unexpectedly free that night, and we want to feed them and give them hugs.”

As of now, Turner Broadcasting is not sure whether the event will be broadcast, but those conversations are “ongoing.”

Bee is a known critic of President Trump and her comedy show tackles politics and Trump’s antics routinely.

The event is set to serve as a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Committee to Protect Journalists – a non-profit, independent organization that promotes the freedom of the press.