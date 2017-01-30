Swaddling gaining traction as therapy for postnatal women in Tokyo

TOKYO (CBS/REUTERS) — The age-old practice of swaddling babies is being turned into a therapy for adults in Tokyo to alleviate posture and stiffness, mostly after giving birth.

Called Otonamaki, literally “adult wrapping,” the therapy is gaining traction, especially amongst post-natal women after taking the internet by storm.

At a recent session in Tokyo organized by a non-profit organization dedicated to new moms, about five women gathered at a local community center to try it out, some for the first time.

Each took turns to tie each other in a large cloth from head to toe and in a cross-legged position, with the guidance from the session’s organizer Yayoi Katayama.

They also swayed slightly from side-to-side after being laid gently on their backs in the hope of helping loosen the muscles and bones.

Some were given the option to use a colored cloth to help simulate different environments as they lay completely covered in the white cloths.

Many of the participants described the feeling of a warm embrace once swaddled in cloth.

“It felt warm and there was this feeling with my body. I have never experienced this before so it’s quite hard to describe properly,” said one unidentified participant.

Katayama says the practice was first devised by a famous midwife called Nobuko Watanabe from Kyoto City, and was specially devised for women suffering from post-natal stiffness in their shoulders or hips.

“We call baby swaddling in Japan ‘doll wrap.’ We wrap them in cloths and they sleep very well like that. I believe this came about when someone thought about doing this with adults.” said Katayama.

“When we tried it, it was very relaxing. We understood why babies sleep well like this. And when adults tried it, it helped loosen them up. We think it would be good to add this before exercises and also after birth – many new mothers have hip aches and shoulder aches – so we wrap mothers for this,” she added.

However, health care professionals are not convinced the therapy has any lasting medical benefits.

“There may be cases where people with asthma may find it easier to breath (in that position), but once the cloth is off it’s the same thing. But apart from that, I just can’t think of how people can benefit from this even as a form of reflexology or exercise,” said chiropractor Shiro Oba of Akasaka Chiropractics.

Oba added he would warn anyone with back problems against trying this, and advises anyone with a potential medical issue to consult a physician first before wrapping oneself up in swaddling cloths.