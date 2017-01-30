Topgolf Birmingham breaks ground, on track to open Dec. 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Topgolf team shared an update on Monday that they are on track to open in December of this year.

Topgolf communications specialist Morgan Wallace said they have officially broken ground on their Birmingham location. Wallace said they expect to begin hiring in early fall.

The Birmingham Topgolf is located on 12th Avenue near Carraway Boulevard. It will feature over 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, bars, a rooftop terrace with a fire pit and over 200 HDTVs. It is expected to bring around 450 new jobs to the area.

