Upwards of 120 UA students and faculty meet to offer support in face of travel ban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of concerned University of Alabama students and faculty met Monday morning to discuss President Donald Trump’s travel ban and its impact.

The meeting was standing room only with 120 people packed inside a room at Comer Hall. The purpose of the meeting was to offer support to Muslim students affected by the Trump’s plan.

Students like Behrouz Khodadadi, a UA graduate student from Iran. Khodadadi says he was glad to see so much support.

“This is what makes the United States different from other places that are not a democracy,” Khodadadi said. “People stand out and fight out for freedom of speech, and this is really what makes America great.”

President Donald Trump’s ban covers Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia; and it suspends travel from those countries to America for 90 days and all refugee admission for 120 days.

UA Professor Nirmala Erevelles says there are no international University of Alabama students who are stuck abroad due to the travel ban. The social and cultural studies teacher wants all the international students to know she and other faculty members will do everything they can to help them.

“We want to make sure these international students feel safe on campus,” Erevelles said. “And I want this group to understand the ways we can work together to keep the campus an inclusive and safe place that refuses hate.”

Khodadadi, says that it is difficult for him to not know what the future holds.

“What can I say? I can’t see my family,” Khodadadi said. “I haven’t seen my father in seven years and I don’t see any hope of ever seeing him in the near future.”

The meeting organizer told CBS42 News that there are 37 UA students and 2 faculty members who will be impacted by the travel ban. Meeting coordinators are asking those who attended to voice their concerns to Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.