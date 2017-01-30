Valentine’s Day events around Central Alabama

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Not sure what to do with your date on February 14? We have a list filled with restaurant specials, movies and more that will help you decide how to spend your romantic evening.

Casablanca at the Alabama Theatre

A sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie with start immediately after.

Specialty cocktails will be offered for Valentine’s Day, along with wine, beer, cocktails and Coca-Cola products.

Tickets are $8 and available on Ticketmaster or at the door one hour before showtime.

Casablanca is rated PG and runs at 1 hour and 42 minutes.

I Do With A View at Vulcan Park and Museum

Vulcan Park and Museum is offering the chance for couples to marry or renew their vows on Valentine’s Day.

The staff of GoPro Event Solutions coordinates the ceremonies.

Packages include: Intimate 30-minute, outdoor ceremony performed by a licensed professional Keepsake bridal bouquet and boutonniere Professional photographs Champagne toast for the bride and groom

For more details and to reserve your spot, click here.

Woo at the Zoo at the Birmingham Zoo

Guests are invited to sip and stroll through the Birmingham Zoo’s Predator Building from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live music, animal encounters and keeper chats.

Reservations include hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and a souvenir champagne flute and photo.

Advance tickets only. The event is for guests 21 and up.

Member couple tickets are $80 and non-member tickets are $100.

Valentine’s Day Celebration at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook

A romantic dining experience featuring a four course, prix fixe menu will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reserve your table by calling 205-203-4745 or at Open Table.

Paint Nite- Valentine Stroll at Margarita Grill Pelham

Guests will sip on wine, beer or a champagne cocktail while an artist guides you through a painting step-by-step from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

No food or drink is included with the ticket price. All must be purchased at the restaurant. It is not a BYOB event.

Canvas, paints, brushes and smocks are provided.

The event lasts for two hours. Seating is first come, first serve. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to secure seating with your friends.

Guests get to take home their masterpiece at the end of the night.

A Valentine’s Day Party presented by Expressing Myself Entertainment

The party will feature RL Lewis, -N’Blac Band, Vanessa Williams and Mr. Paine Manash at 1800 3rd Avenue North, Bessemer, Ala. 35020-4906.

Tickets are $22 per person. Tickets are sold at the door.

Happy Hour food and drinks will be provided.

There will be a speed dating game, newlywed game (with prizes) and a celebrity featured guest.

For more information, call Pamela Coachman at 205-234-7714 or Vanessa Williams at 205-266-3460.

AIDS Alabama’s Red Hot Valentine’s Dance at Al’s on Seventh

The First Annual Red Hot Valentine’s Dance will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be desserts, drink specials, music, dancing and prizes.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Love Don’t Pay No Bills Edition Comedy Show at New Creations

Hosted by UnderGroundAllStar Comics Bennie Mac and Felicia at 5391 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Ala. 35212.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30. Included is all you can drink Ciroc and Crown featured drink and free food.

For more information, call 205-585-7273 or click here.

Parent’s Night Out at Steel City Jump Park

Parents can drop their child off at Steel City Jump Park (7001 Crestwood Boulevard Suite 1100a, Birmingham, Ala. 35210) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You must register by February 12 to attend. Ages 7-15 are allowed.

There will be plenty of staff to make sure your children are safe and having fun.

Pizza and a drink will be served at 6:30 p.m. only.

For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner hosted by Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

Dinner will be served in Brock’s from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person.

Reservations are required. Call 205-949-3051 or click here.

Waffle House Valentine’s Day Dinner

To see if the Waffle House near you is participating, click here.

Want to see your event on this list? Email details to reportit@wiat.com