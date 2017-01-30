Valentine’s Day events around Central Alabama

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Not sure what to do with your date on February 14? We have a list filled with restaurant specials, movies and more that will help you decide how to spend your romantic evening.
Casablanca at the Alabama Theatre
- A sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie with start immediately after.
- Specialty cocktails will be offered for Valentine’s Day, along with wine, beer, cocktails and Coca-Cola products.
- Tickets are $8 and available on Ticketmaster or at the door one hour before showtime.
- Casablanca is rated PG and runs at 1 hour and 42 minutes.
I Do With A View at Vulcan Park and Museum
- Vulcan Park and Museum is offering the chance for couples to marry or renew their vows on Valentine’s Day.
- The staff of GoPro Event Solutions coordinates the ceremonies.
- Packages include:
- Intimate 30-minute, outdoor ceremony performed by a licensed professional
- Keepsake bridal bouquet and boutonniere
- Professional photographs
- Champagne toast for the bride and groom
- For more details and to reserve your spot, click here.
Woo at the Zoo at the Birmingham Zoo
- Guests are invited to sip and stroll through the Birmingham Zoo’s Predator Building from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- There will be live music, animal encounters and keeper chats.
- Reservations include hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and a souvenir champagne flute and photo.
- Advance tickets only. The event is for guests 21 and up.
- Member couple tickets are $80 and non-member tickets are $100.
Valentine’s Day Celebration at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook
- A romantic dining experience featuring a four course, prix fixe menu will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Reserve your table by calling 205-203-4745 or at Open Table.
Paint Nite- Valentine Stroll at Margarita Grill Pelham
- Guests will sip on wine, beer or a champagne cocktail while an artist guides you through a painting step-by-step from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.
- No food or drink is included with the ticket price. All must be purchased at the restaurant. It is not a BYOB event.
- Canvas, paints, brushes and smocks are provided.
- The event lasts for two hours. Seating is first come, first serve. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to secure seating with your friends.
- Guests get to take home their masterpiece at the end of the night.
A Valentine’s Day Party presented by Expressing Myself Entertainment
- The party will feature RL Lewis, -N’Blac Band, Vanessa Williams and Mr. Paine Manash at 1800 3rd Avenue North, Bessemer, Ala. 35020-4906.
- Tickets are $22 per person. Tickets are sold at the door.
- Happy Hour food and drinks will be provided.
- There will be a speed dating game, newlywed game (with prizes) and a celebrity featured guest.
- For more information, call Pamela Coachman at 205-234-7714 or Vanessa Williams at 205-266-3460.
AIDS Alabama’s Red Hot Valentine’s Dance at Al’s on Seventh
- The First Annual Red Hot Valentine’s Dance will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- There will be desserts, drink specials, music, dancing and prizes.
- Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Love Don’t Pay No Bills Edition Comedy Show at New Creations
- Hosted by UnderGroundAllStar Comics Bennie Mac and Felicia at 5391 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Ala. 35212.
- Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $30. Included is all you can drink Ciroc and Crown featured drink and free food.
- For more information, call 205-585-7273 or click here.
Parent’s Night Out at Steel City Jump Park
- Parents can drop their child off at Steel City Jump Park (7001 Crestwood Boulevard Suite 1100a, Birmingham, Ala. 35210) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- You must register by February 12 to attend. Ages 7-15 are allowed.
- There will be plenty of staff to make sure your children are safe and having fun.
- Pizza and a drink will be served at 6:30 p.m. only.
- For more information, click here.
Valentine’s Day Dinner hosted by Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
- Dinner will be served in Brock’s from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person.
- Reservations are required. Call 205-949-3051 or click here.
Waffle House Valentine’s Day Dinner
- To see if the Waffle House near you is participating, click here.
