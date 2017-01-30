Winfield’s Cunningham breaks national record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Winfield High School senior Trey Cunningham proved he was the fastest hurdler in the state a year ago. Flash forward to the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Cunningham is now the fastest hurdler in the nation. The Florida State signee posted a 7.487 in the 60-meter hurdles at the invite, the fastest indoor race ever run by a high school athlete.

“It was a great feeling. It’s what I’ve been striving for all indoor season and it’s great to finally attain it. I actually warmed up too early. I thought I might have to rest a bit. But it worked out pretty good, I felt really warm during the race. It felt like a normal race, it was kind of weird,” Cunningham said.

But his talent is far from “normal.” Cunningham set state-meet records at the AHSAA Indoor Championships last season in the 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash and 400-meter dash — he looks to repeat that performance this weekend.

Cunningham thrives in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA and his goals go beyond the state of Alabama … Cunningham has his sights set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s there in my head. I could possibly be at the Olympics in three years. It’s pretty wild,” Cunningham said.