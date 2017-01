PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a crash this morning at the Logan Martin dam road.

According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning as the vehicle was traveling across the dam. It wasn’t discovered until around 8:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The crash is under investigation.