HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The 11th Annual Riverchase Loves Artists art show will be held February 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club.

The art show will feature approximately 50 artists. There will be paintings, mixed media, pottery, jewelry, photography, textiles and glass.

Food and beverages will be available. A golf cart shuttle will also be on hand.

For more information, call the Riverchase Country Club at 205-988-4140 or click here.