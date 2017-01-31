Airlines offer full refund in wake of travel ban

WKRG Staff Published:
delta-lifts-ground-stop-flights

(WKRG) — Several airlines are promising full refunds to travelers caught in President Trump’s new travel ban.

American, United and Delta Airlines say they are complying with the temporary order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, but Delta said it would also be reaching out to help travelers affected by the ban.

American, the world’s largest airline, says it’s helping people with re-booking options. United says it is offering customers affected by the ban with refunds and other accommodations.

British Airways and emirates also said they are helping travelers rebook tickets.

President Trump’s 90-day order bans citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country, unless they have green cards granting them resident status.

