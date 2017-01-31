Birmingham City Council passes ‘Sanctuary City’ resolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council unanimously passed the “sanctuary city” resolution.

The resolution states “that the Council of the City of Birmingham, with Mayor William A. Bell, Sr. concurring, hereby resolves that the City of Birmingham is a ‘Sanctuary City’ that strives to be a community free of hostilities and aggressions and uphold the commitment to be a community free of prejudice, bigotry and hate.”

Read the full resolution below.

Resolution 60A - Sanctuary City

