BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is gearing up for one of the most exciting tennis tournaments of the year. The Magic City is hosting the Davis Cup beginning on Thursday.

On Monday, CBS42 Morning News Anchor Art Franklin had a chance to mix it up a bit with John Isner at the Junior Clinic at George Ward Park.

Isner is ranked number 23 in the world. He is part of the U.S. Davis Cup team that will host Roger Federer and Switzerland at the BJCC.