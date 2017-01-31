Hikers concerned about new fence planned to block entrance of Ruffner Mountain trailhead

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — People who enjoy a popular nature trail at Ruffner Mountain are concerned after reports have come in that access to a popular trailhead could be blocked soon.

Walter Energy recently sold six and a half acres of property off Ruffner Road, a parcel which includes the Irondale trailhead. The land was sold to J&S International, a stone manufacturing company, for $60,000.

Ruffner Mountain Executive Director Carlee Sanford says that as a non-profit they didn’t have the money at the time to buy the land, and says the new company now plans to fence off the entrance in preparation for site plans for the business.

CBS 42 talked with J&S International Owner Steve Van Winkle off-camera. He plans to use the entrance as a road to his nearby 9,000 square foot facility.

People that use the trail often are hoping that Van WInkle decides to keep the trail open.

“I would deeply regret that. I would have to drive all around the mountain,” said Peter Egli, who uses the entrance to get to the trail.

The entrance makes it a short walk on the trail to scenic views, but people are also concerned about the environmental issues that development in the area may cause.

“If you hike up the fire files in late May it’s incredible, you have light pollution and industry happening,” Sanford said. “It impacts the whole experience behind the access point.”

Sanford said Ruffner Mountain with the help of City of Irondale Commercial Development Authority was willing to offer J&S $100,000 for the 6.5 acres of land. Van Winkle said he made several offers to the park and CICDA The options include sharing the entrance if the park took liability of the entrance, $750,000 for all 6.5 acres, or $80,000 for one acre including the entrance. Sanford says that was fiscally and ecologically irresponsible.

The owner is working the contractor to get the fence up soon.