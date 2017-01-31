Hundreds participate in silent march on UA campus to protest temporary immigration ban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of people marched Tuesday afternoon at the University of Alabama campus protesting the temporary immigration ban ordered by President Trump.

Organizer David Meek, a UA assistant professor, says the rally was called a silent march for diversity.

“So what we are trying to do here is trying to draw attention to these policies and the effects they are going to have on our students,” Meek said.

The rally got underway at noon at Denny Chimes in the quad. Participants marched several times around the quad, many holding signs to oppose the travel ban. UA student Carrie Mitros is hoping the group’s efforts will send a strong signal to Washington.

“I don’t support the travel ban and I stand in support of the international community. Both at the university and across the entire country,” Mitros said.

Organizers say as many as 500 students and Tuscaloosa residents walked in the silent march for diversity.