McCalla man wanted for allegedly stealing over $50k from employer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a McCalla man charged with stealing over $54,000 from an employer.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Darnella Devon Howell was hired in April of 2015 by a development company to oversee purchasing and installing HVAC equipment at an apartment complex. In August of 2016, the company’s owner discovered Howell had been buying units with company funds then selling them to other contractors for a personal profit, amounting to a total amount stolen of $54,863.97.

The sheriff’s office said Howell agreed to pay the money back but never did.

On Jan. 30, 2017, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Howell with theft of property in the first. He remains at large. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.