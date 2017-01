Related Coverage Irondale PD search for owner of lost safe

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A safe that was found in a ditch behind the 1700 block of Crestwood Boulevard on January 13 has been opened by city workers, according to Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina.

City workers used pry bars, a hammer and a saw to open the safe. They found 51 cents in pennies and an “IBM” cash register key inside, but all the items have been reported to appear old and weathered.

The safe is believed to have belonged to a business.