BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working the scene of a reported shooting that resulted in a death near Gate City, according to Sgt. Shelton with the Birmingham Police.

The shooting took place at the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South, according to police. Police have told CBS42 News that the victim was shot in the head.

At this time, the authorities are taking evidence from the scene.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.