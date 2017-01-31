Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2017 lineup announced

By Published:
Sloss Fest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The full lineup of performers has been announced for the 3rd Annual Sloss Music & Arts Festival! The two-day event returns to Historic Sloss Furnaces on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

All tickets are two-day weekend passes and go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. For more details, click here. 

The lineup includes:

  • Alabama Shakes
  • Widespread Panic
  • Odesza
  • Sturgill Simpson
  • Run the Jewels
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Phantogram
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Spoon
  • Tycho
  • Judah & The Lion
  • Cherub
  • Conor Oberst
  • Vince Staples
  • Cashmere Cat
  • Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
  • Francis & The Lights
  • Flay
  • Waka Flocka Flame
  • The Heydaze
  • Kaiydo
  • Hiss Golden Messenger
  • Beach Slang
  • Wray
  • Mike Floss
  • John Moreland
  • Harrison Brome
  • Nerves Baddington
  • Ruston Kelly
  • Ages and Ages
  • Lawrence
  • Lillie Mae
  • Holy Youth
  • Riverbend
  • C1ub:a.m.
  • New Devils
  • Nowhere Squares
  • Shaheed & DJ Supreme
  • Byron the Aquarius
  • Vulture Whale

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s