Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2017 lineup announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The full lineup of performers has been announced for the 3rd Annual Sloss Music & Arts Festival! The two-day event returns to Historic Sloss Furnaces on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

All tickets are two-day weekend passes and go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. For more details, click here.

The lineup includes:

Alabama Shakes

Widespread Panic

Odesza

Sturgill Simpson

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Phantogram

NEEDTOBREATHE

Spoon

Tycho

Judah & The Lion

Cherub

Conor Oberst

Vince Staples

Cashmere Cat

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Francis & The Lights

Flay

Waka Flocka Flame

The Heydaze

Kaiydo

Hiss Golden Messenger

Beach Slang

Wray

Mike Floss

John Moreland

Harrison Brome

Nerves Baddington

Ruston Kelly

Ages and Ages

Lawrence

Lillie Mae

Holy Youth

Riverbend

C1ub:a.m.

New Devils

Nowhere Squares

Shaheed & DJ Supreme

Byron the Aquarius

Vulture Whale