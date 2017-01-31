Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2017 lineup announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The full lineup of performers has been announced for the 3rd Annual Sloss Music & Arts Festival! The two-day event returns to Historic Sloss Furnaces on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.
All tickets are two-day weekend passes and go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. For more details, click here.
The lineup includes:
- Alabama Shakes
- Widespread Panic
- Odesza
- Sturgill Simpson
- Run the Jewels
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Phantogram
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Spoon
- Tycho
- Judah & The Lion
- Cherub
- Conor Oberst
- Vince Staples
- Cashmere Cat
- Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
- Francis & The Lights
- Flay
- Waka Flocka Flame
- The Heydaze
- Kaiydo
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Beach Slang
- Wray
- Mike Floss
- John Moreland
- Harrison Brome
- Nerves Baddington
- Ruston Kelly
- Ages and Ages
- Lawrence
- Lillie Mae
- Holy Youth
- Riverbend
- C1ub:a.m.
- New Devils
- Nowhere Squares
- Shaheed & DJ Supreme
- Byron the Aquarius
- Vulture Whale