Some common STDs could become untreatable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some sexually transmitted diseases are becoming more resistant to medications and now health officials are concerned the problem could get worse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says gonorrhea along with syphilis and chlamydia are becoming more resistant to antibiotics. The CDC has deemed gonorrhea an urgent threat to public health because it could become more widespread.

Currently, gonorrhea is being treated with two powerful antibiotics. That’s because many of the drugs used to treat it are no longer working.

This is something the Jefferson County Department of Health has been monitoring for several years now.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, we know that as the country goes so goes Jefferson County sometimes, we’re seeing a lot of the resistance come from the west coast and it’ll move this way, said Lori McManus with the health department.

It’s because of that, they’ve already tried to get ahead of the game. The health department is already treating patients with drugs they know to have the least resistance.

The Alabama Department of Health says in 2015 there were more 20-24 year old’s who contracted gonorrhea than any other age group.

The same thing goes for chlamydia and syphilis.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is noticing the same trend.

However, that’s a problem, as these STDs grow more resistant to treatments.

“We do find some resistance to what we used to use to treat gonorrhea with some penicillin, some tetracycline, we still have that resistance in Jefferson County now,” said McManus.

In Jefferson County, there are anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 cases of gonorrhea a year.

Right now, the CDC is looking for ways to diagnose STD’s more quickly, hopefully cutting down on what could turn into a problem down the road.

In the meantime, the health department is urging people to get tested even if they don’t notice any symptoms.

For more information about STD treatments, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (205) 933-9110.