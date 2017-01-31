Syrian-born, Birmingham-based U.S. citizen afraid of family’s fates after Trump travel ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local man who was born in Syria has been separated from his sister -still in the war-torn nation- due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Karim Shamsi-Basha is a United States citizen that’s been in this country for 30 years.

Shamsi-Basha has been trying to bring his mother and his sister, Mimi, here from Syria for a while, but he says Trump’s travel restrictions have ruined what little hope he had left.

Under the executive order, refugees from Syria are indefinitely prohibited from coming to the United States.

Tuesday afternoon, Shamsi-Basha’s face lit up when someone texted him a photo of his mother.

She was sitting on her couch in Damascus, wrapped in a blanket Shamsi-Basha said he’d bought her in Birmingham when she came to visit more than a decade ago.

“Every day, I expect to hear that their building was leveled. That they’re dead,” Karim said. “My mother and my sister. This is a very true reality in my life: that at any given second, something can fall on their building and they’re gone. And that’s what I live with.”

“(There is) no running water. Bombings are everywhere, and no end in sight,” said Mimi Shamsi-Basha, Karim’s sister, over the phone. “Mom also is old and sick. She needs care, which is not available here.”

Mimi said that if she could speak with the President of the United States, she would tell him, “We need peace. We need help. We need to live like everyone lives.”